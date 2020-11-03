OTTAWA — A Cloverdale man entered a plea and was sentenced to prison here Tuesday for causing the traffic death of a Continental woman in April.
John Barnhart Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and was given a prison term of eight to 12 years by Judge Keith Schierloh.
The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the balance of a prison term (two years and eight days) reimposed on a previous conviction in Putnam County Common Pleas Court for illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Barnhart had been sentenced to a five-year prison term on those offenses in 2015, but was released in November 2019 and subject to parole supervision, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ORDC) records.
Charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor; and operating under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers' office and Barnhart's attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay.
Barnhart was indicted by a Putnam County grand jury in June on the above three charges.
They alleged that he operated a vehicle which ran a stop sign at Ohio 114 and Putnam County Road 19, just west of Kalida, on April 28, and collided with a vehicle driven by Shari Dotson, 48, Continental. Dotson was killed in the crash.
According to authorities, Barnhart — who sustained non life-threatening injuries and received hospital treatment — tested positive for methamphetamine use shortly after the crash.
"The incident was tragic for the family involved, and Ohio law could never do anything to help bring this woman back and make this family feel any better," Putnam County Assistant Prosecutor Todd Schroeder told The Crescent-News. But he added that "we were able to achieve a maximum result in that he was convicted of the most serious charge possible and also received the maximum sentence ... ."
Barnhart has been incarcerated most recently in the ODRC facility near Chillicothe on the aforementioned previous conviction.
