A storm system that blew through northwest Ohio late Friday afternoon left some interesting cloud patterns in its wake. The above photo, taken from along the Maumee River in Napoleon’s Ritter Park around sunset Friday, shows the back side of the storm clouds which, at the time, were many miles to the south.
