With the generous support of the Hicksville community and donations of $1,850, 21 children from Hicksville Exempted Village Schools are being provided new clothing for the school year. The Clothing for Kids Committee met this week to sort and prepare for the distribution of clothing to 207 elementary age school children in Defiance County. Representing the Hicksville Eagles for its $1,300 donation are Denny Kimpel, committee member Shannon Hoffman Villena, Larry Ridgway, Jerry Kaylor and Eric Bassett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.