Clothing for Kids
Photo courtesy of Shannon Hoffman Villena

With the generous support of the Hicksville community and donations of $1,850, 21 children from Hicksville Exempted Village Schools are being provided new clothing for the school year. The Clothing for Kids Committee met this week to sort and prepare for the distribution of clothing to 207 elementary age school children in Defiance County. Representing the Hicksville Eagles for its $1,300 donation are Denny Kimpel, committee member Shannon Hoffman Villena, Larry Ridgway, Jerry Kaylor and Eric Bassett.

