With the generous support of Defiance community members and a $2,000 donation from the Defiance Elks Lodge, numerous area children are being provided new clothing for the school year. Clothing for Kids met Oct. 27 at the Elks Lodge to sort and prepare for distribution the clothing to 207 elementary-age school children in Defiance County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.