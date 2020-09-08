The Fraternal Order of Eagles Defiance Auxiliary 372 donated $1,000 for the Clothes for Kids initiative which supports all schools in Defiance County, through the Defiance Area Foundation. Discussing the program are Mandi Kissner (left), committee member with Clothes for Kids; and Terri Flory, Ladies Auxiliary president. For more information on Clothes for Kids, contact the Defiance Area Foundation at 419-782-3130.
