The Clothes for Kids Program offered through the Defiance Area Foundation recently received a donation of $1,000 from the Keith Hubbard Family Fund. Pictured discussing the program are Katie Groff-Held, Clothes for Kids committee chairman, and Steve Hubbard. For more information about Clothes for Kids, email deficlothesforkids@gmail.com.
