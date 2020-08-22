The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) has announced the kick-off for the 2020 Clothes For Kids program. Clothes for Kids has provided over 700 new outfits to local students since 2016 and is seeking sponsors for this 2020-21 school year.
The Clothes For Kids program was founded by Sharon Farrell in 2008 with the mission to provide elementary-age school children that are from homes that are financially challenged with new clothing so they could feel confident in themselves at school.
Clothes For Kids was expanded through The Defiance Area Foundation in 2016 to support and benefit more children and families in Defiance County. The DAF, along with the Clothes For Kids committee members, match local donors to sponsor local students every fall. The sponsors can shop for the student or support the program through a monetary donation. Every student is provided with athletic shoes, new clothing, socks, and underwear. The estimated cost of sponsoring one student is more than $100.
These gifts to students are provided in an atmosphere of anonymity so that the purchasers of the items do not know the students’ names and vice versa, and to handle gifts of clothing in such a way, that other students are not aware of the gifts.
“This is going to be a unique start to the year for all of our area schools. We realize all of the students and staff will be faced with new challenges, so we want this program to continue to be added support the schools can offer to the children and families in need. Thank you in advance to our community members and businesses that have helped us take this program to new heights,” said committee chairman Katie Groff-Held.
To become a sponsor, email deficlothesforkids@gmail.com by Sept. 15. Monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off at The Defiance Area Foundation at 613 W. Third St., Defiance 43512. Gifts to the program are tax-deductible.
This year’s committee members are Katie Groff-Held, Mandi Kissner, Chris Yoder and Shannon Villena. Any questions can be directed to the email address or call Yoder at 419-782-3130.
