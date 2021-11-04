Clothes of Kids donation

Defiance Area Foundation Clothes for Kids was the recent recipient of a grant for $1,000 from the Moose Lodge 2094 for their generous donation and supporting children in our community. Pictured are Dewey Nagel, vice president of the Moose Lodge, and Mandi Kissner, Clothes for Kids committee member.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

