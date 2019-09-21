Defiance Area Foundation’s drive for Clothes for Kids is well underway, but more volunteer donors are needed.
The purpose of Clothes for Kids is to provide elementary-age school children who are from homes that are financially challenged, with tennis shoes, new clothing, socks and underwear, so children can feel good about themselves and their appearance.
There are currently 142 sponsors so far, but at least 50 more are needed.
This program began locally in 2008 by a lifelong community supporter — Sharon Farrell. It was expanded through the Defiance Area Foundation in 2016 to support and benefit more children and families in Defiance County. In 2018, 207 children received new outfits (compared to 124 on 2017 and 98 in 2016).
The clothes are for children in need in all public schools in Defiance County (Ayersville, Defiance City, Fairview, Hicksville and Tinora), along with Good Samaritan School, Holy Cross Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran School and the Independence Education Center.
There will be an atmosphere of anonymity so that the purchasers of the items do not know the students’ names and vice versa. The clothing will be delivered to the schools by the end of October.
Cash donations can be made to the Defiance Area Foundation, 613 W. Third St., Defiance. For more information, send an email to deficlothesforkids@gmail.com or contact any of the following committee members: Erin Strausbaugh-Derrow, Katie Groff-Held, Amanda Kissner, Chris Yoder or Shannon Villena.
