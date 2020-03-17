Due to the threat of spreading the coronavirus in northwest Ohio, numerous closings, cancellations and postponements were announced over the weekend. They include:
• The Fort Defiance Players board postponed the upcoming production of “The Sound of Music” to Oct. 15-18.
• The Williams County Public Library, with branches in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, Stryker and West Unity, will be closed until April 6 at 9 am. During this time, no fines or fees will be imposed, the book drop will be closed, and holds will not be available.
• Defiance’s Moose Lodge 2094, Elks Lodge, AMVETS Post and VFW Post 3360 are closed.
• The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported it would not be processing any new concealed carry license requests. The office will only process those licenses on the verge of expiring. In addition, no fingerprinting will be conducted unless ordered by the court.
• The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum in Defiance has cancelled the Town and Gown event set for March 26 and closed the museum through April 12. No group visits to the museum will be scheduled through April 12.
• The blood drive that was scheduled for Thursday at Continental High School is cancelled. Visit Red Cross website for other opportunities to donate.
• Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is suspending electric disconnections for non-payment to help members dealing with COVID-19 concerns. The co-op asks members who are impacted to call the office. PPEC’s office and drive-thru window will be closed to the public indefinitely. Members can still pay PPEC electric bills by phone, mail, drop box or online via SmartHub, which is accessible by mobile app or at www.PPEC.coop. To pay by phone, members should call PPEC’s toll-free payment number at 888-220-6482.
• The Napoleon mini blood drive on April 1 has a change in venue. It will be held at the Napoleon American Legion.
• Defiance County Senior Services will be closed for congregate meals and activities through April 3. The Defiance and Hicksville buildings will be closed to the public during this time. Home-delivered meals will continue for those on the program. Transportation services will be on a limited basis for grocery shopping, banking, pharmacy and essential medical appointments. Staff will be available during regular business hours during the closure. Call 419-782-3233.
• The Defiance Community Band Cabaret Concert, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
• The Paulding County Senior Center has discontinued activities. Home-delivered meals will continue and be extended to include seniors who would normally come to the dining site but now need meal assistance. Grab-and-go service will be offered, along with increased frozen meals as an option. Transportation to and from medical appointments still will be provided. Call 419-399-3650.
• The Health, Business and Industry fair in Paulding, scheduled for March 25, has been postponed until May 8 at the Paulding County Extension Office.
