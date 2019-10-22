CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Next month, voters here will be asked to decide on adding a five-year, 1.54-mill levy for fire protection services.
According to Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb, the new levy would generate an estimated $293,584 annually, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53.90 per year.
The Wauseon Fire Department would collect 60% of the new levy’s revenue, with the remainder distributed into the Clinton Township fire account, to complement the current 0.8-mill and 0.3-mill fire and emergency levies. Those remain in effect until 2020, and have generated $188,831 so far this year.
According to Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder, the agreement was reached based on the township’s responsibility to purchase and maintain fire equipment, and the city’s responsibility to provide personnel and safety gear.
Driving the need for more funding, Sluder said, is a dramatic drop in volunteerism, coupled with the increasing cost of vehicles, equipment and supplies.
“As we know, the pool of volunteer firefighters has dropped at a terrifying rate, and we can no longer muster a commanding contingent to fight these fires of today,” Sluder said. “Today there is no time in our lives to sit on the front porch and say hello to the neighbors, and this used to be the time volunteers had to give to their community as firefighters.
“Unfortunately, the fire service is at the crossroads of reliability and affordability because of the lack of extra time available in people’s lives.”
Sluder said the city of Wauseon worked in conjunction with the Clinton Township trustees to determine an adequate levy amount.
“Funds raised from the levy revenue are needed to properly operate the fire department,” Sluder said, adding that all Clinton residents, whether in incorporated or unincorporated areas, would be taxed.
“By structuring it in this manner, the parties are committed to have all residents — whether in incorporated or unincorporated areas — paying on an equal basis for fire protection,” Sluder said.
Wauseon and Clinton Township also have agreed that all fire protection provided to surrounding townships will be contracted at the same millage rate being paid by Clinton Township residents.
Sluder said much of the focus of fire service today is on keeping cost increases minimal while maintaining service — a challenge when more paid staffing is needed to offset dwindling volunteerism. A review of Wauseon’s existing fire service contracts with surrounding townships was completed.
“The city of Wauseon and Clinton Township decided to deliver fire and rescue services in a more equitable, cost-sharing manner,” Sluder said. “We have been doing business as a fire department for years, and we have absorbed these ever-increasing costs at a disproportionate level that cannot be maintained.”
