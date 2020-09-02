Defiance’s Clinton Street has been returned to normal traffic flow following a project at First Street the past several days.
Mayor Mike McCann commented on the recent gas line project there during council’s meeting Tuesday night. Council also took action on three legislative matters and discussed the fate of clothes donation bins throughout town (see related stories Page A1).
Traffic restrictions were introduced Saturday when work began on abandoning an Ohio Gas Company line. Street repairs followed on Monday and Tuesday before the lane restrictions were removed.
McCann complimented City Engineer Melinda Sprow for piggybacking unrelated pavement repairs on Clinton Street (due west of the county courthouse) onto the project while traffic restrictions were in place.
“... the minute she (Sprow) got notification of the work that Ohio Gas was going to do, she talked to (the city) board of control, recognized that that’d be a perfect time to repair the pavement in front of the courthouse, it was failing,” explained McCann. “We knew we needed to get it done, but we were able to do that simultaneous with the Ohio Gas work, and so she got that done. It’s taken care of, it’s fixed, the patch looks good.”
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Eureste suggested McCann take on criticism of the city posted on social media through The Crescent-News (or some other avenue). McCann said “we’ll take it under consideration,” although he said he doesn’t “have a lot of spare time to read Facebook.” He acknowledged the criticism, however, saying “we’re trying just as hard as we can.” McCann encouraged residents to call him if things aren’t being done to their satisfaction.
• McCann told council that committees presiding over the city’s latest strategic plan recently met. Lou Rivera — a member of the committee overseeing the “perception” pillar in the strategic plan — also expressed frustration with the negativity on social media, according to McCann.
• council approved a motion agreeing to discuss again an ordinance governing low-speed vehicles during next week’s meeting. This came upon At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch’s suggestion after she read a letter from resident Ralph Hahn, 901 Wilhelm St. Hahn, who has a licensed low-speed vehicle, had pushed for the legislation that council tabled last week. “I hope you all will see that the unconventional vehicle ordinance is a benefit to Defiance,” wrote Hahn.
• McCann explained that CSX Railroad had wanted to close all its crossings within Defiance for repairs simultaneously. The Ottawa Avenue crossing closed this week, but the Deatrick Street crossing will stay open while this work is ongoing, McCann indicated.
• Finance Director John Lehner presented council with a schedule of the 2021 budget process. He received council’s consent to review the proposed budgets on a single night (Nov. 17) as opposed to two meetings, as in the past. He scheduled Dec. 8 for the budget ordinance’s passage.
• Lehner informed council that he will present legislation next week rebonding some of the city’s outstanding debt. He said with interest rates so low, this will save the city $275,000 over the long term.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that a change order in a contract with Kirk Bros. Co., Findlay, will cost $20,415. The firm is installing an ultraviolet light system in the city wastewater plant on Ohio 281.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler passed on a concern about displaced curbs in the 300 block of Northfield Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.