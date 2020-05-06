If the weather holds, Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge should be completely concluded within a matter of weeks.
That includes opening River Drive and Fort Street to traffic, both of which have remained closed, even though the new Purple Heart Bridge opened on Dec. 2.
“Right now, if things go well, we are really gearing up to finish by the end of May,” said Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project engineer Bashar Kanouh.
The weather may be the biggest factor in how soon things are completely finished, but even at that the delay might not be too long, he indicated
“If the weather doesn’t cooperate and we run into some issues that I don’t foresee right now, it could be mid-June,” said Kanouh Tuesday afternoon. “Optimistically speaking, it should be done by the end of May or the first week of June.”
Only a few tasks remain for the general contractor, Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County.
They include preparing West Fort Street — once a staging area for the bridge construction — for repaving. According to Kanouh, this has required some pavement repairs prior to resurfacing, as this area was used by heavy equipment to access one of the river causeways needed to remove the old bridge and build the new one.
As of Tuesday afternoon, paverstones on the Fort Street sidewalk (east of Clinton Street) still needed to be installed.
On East River Drive, just east of the bridge, crews have been placing topsoil for seeding there. And West River Drive, just west of the bridge, must be repaved.
Beneath the north end of the bridge, an asphalt multi-use path also has to be paved.
Since the bridge opened in December, new sidewalks have been built on Fort Street and East River Drive, while new curbs have been installed on West River Drive where there were none before. The sidewalks on East River include a new one running from an observation platform on the northeast corner of the bridge to the Zonta Fountain.
The two stone causeways at the base of the bridge have been removed, according to Kanouh.
Meanwhile, a construction crew is readying the bridge beams for painting. The painting should take about a week to complete, but won’t begin until next week, he said.
The color will be a shade of gray, Kanouh indicated.
He said the reaction to the bridge has been positive since its opening six months ago.
“I think it came out pretty good — about what we expected,” Kanouh said. “We actually hear more positive comments than anything else. People seem to be enjoying walking on it and using it.”
