The first closure of Defiance's Cleveland and Ottawa avenues intersection for a traffic roundabout project is occurring this week.
The news was delivered by Mayor Mike McCann during city council's meeting Tuesday, and is the first closure associated with the ongoing project.
Also Tuesday, council agreed to consider CARES Relief Act funding for the Defiance Area YMCA's childcare program (see related story) and took action on five ordinances (see related story).
McCann told council that Cleveland Avenue would be closed to through traffic for one week starting Wednesday for utility relocation work, but only from 8:40 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day. Access to businesses in that neighborhood will continue, he noted.
Reading a memo that City Engineer Melinda Sprow prepared Tuesday, McCann said: "Toledo Edison has asked to close Cleveland Avenue between Ottawa and Ayersville to facilitate safer work conditions for utility relocation work associated with the upcoming roundabout project.
"Toledo Edison will implement the closure to through traffic so the businesses on the road will be accessible," the memo added. "They anticipate the work taking a week to complete — weather dependent — and they will set up all necessary barricades, signage and will have flaggers in the area."
The intersection will reopen after the utility work is finished, but it will close again later this year for a longer period when the roundabout is built.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• McCann noted that he has issued a mayoral proclamation recognizing Feb. 7-14 as Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week in Defiance. The proclamation observes the national observation that is planned.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler reminded residents and businesses to remove snow from their sidewalks as required by city ordinance. He suggested that neighbors offer a helping hand to those who can't remove the snow.
• McCann complimented city employees for their snow-clearing efforts, as well as residents and motorists for complying with Monday's downtown parking ban. This allowed street crews to remove the snow from the downtown. The mayor said not one vehicle needed to be towed.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch noted that she was notified by the Defiance County Historical Society about a meeting it plans to host at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Stroede Center about a countywide tourism effort. City officials have been invited, she indicated.
• McCann noted that the city received recognition for its participation in the 2020 Census. However, McCann said the city had much bigger plans to promote Census participation before the coronavirus situation began early last year. The mayor has noted that accurate Census counts are essential to helping communities receive grant funding.
