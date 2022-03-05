• Defiance County

Clerk of courts report:

Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for February 2022.

She reported, with February 2021 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $34,685.38 ($29,908.83); legal and title deposits, $962,080.54 ($1,030,538.5); vehicle sales tax, $905,052.60 ($931,935.02); watercraft sales tax, $432 ($5,144.98); titles issued, 1913 (1985); notation of liens, 476 (527); inspections, 529 (517).

Other figures include: new cars, 91 (91); used cars, 1,071 (1,130); new trucks, 60 (71); used trucks, 541 (596); vans, 33 (14); motorcycles, 40 (18); manufactured homes, 12 (13); trailers, 11 (8); travel trailers, 5 (7); unconventional, 1 (0); motor homes, 22 (11); buses, 1 (3); off-road vehicles, 15 (11); watercraft, 10 (12).

