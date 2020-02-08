NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer’s office has released its summary report for January 2020.
On Jan. 1, there were 290 cases pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court, compared to 312 last January. Forty-six new cases were filed last month and 38 were closed.
Meanwhile, nine case were pending in the court of appeals as of Jan. 1. Three new cases were filed last month, and two were closed.
The following titles also were issued last month, with January 2019 figures in parenthesis: motor vehicles, 509 (450); new cars, 24 (19); new trucks, 6 (11); new RVs and motorcycles, 13 (9); used vehicles transfers, 466 (411); watercraft, 9 (3); and salvage titles, 7 (6).
The title department also processed 150 notation of liens and 13 U.S. passport applications and completed 80 inspections last month.
