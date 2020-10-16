Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for September.

She reported, with September 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $44,316.70 ($36,900.52); legal and title deposits, $1,242,591.22 ($1,195,167.49); vehicle sales tax, $1,157,226.40 ($1,047,966.95); watercraft sales tax, $10,067 ($2,659.81); titles issued, 2,471 (2,318); notation of liens, 674 (629); and inspections, 596 (729).

New cars, 147 (135); used cars, 1,245 (1,152); new trucks, 87 (117); used trucks, 794 (733); vans, 23 (17); motorcycles, 50 (54); manufactured homes, 14 (10); trailers, 18 (5); travel trailers, 23 (22); unconventional, 4 (0); motor homes, 25 (32); off-road vehicles, 13 (12); and watercraft, 28 (29).

