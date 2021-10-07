Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for September.

She reported, with September 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $33,794.27 ($44,316.70); legal and title deposits, $1,234,229.74 ($1,242,591.22); vehicle sales tax, $1,021,752.78 ($1,157,226.40); watercraft sales tax, $8,307 ($10,067); titles issued, 2,366 (2,471); notation of liens, 589 (674); inspections, 531 (596).

Other figures include: new cars, 96 (147); used cars, 1,240 (1,245); new trucks, 69 (87); used trucks, 705 (794); vans, 54 (23); motorcycles, 56 (50); manufactured homes, 18 (14); trailers, 10 (18); travel trailers, 26 (23); unconventional, 11 (4); motor homes, 27 (25); buses, 1 (0); off-road vehicles, 14 (13); and watercraft, 39 (28).

