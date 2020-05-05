Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for April.

She reported, with April 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $21,898.26 ($41,983.86); legal and title deposits, $546,475.77 ($1,227,002.73); vehicle sales tax, $546,313.94 ($1,133,680.55); watercraft sales tax, $517.38 ($4,525.08); titles issued, 1,097 (2,885); notation of liens, 359 (819); inspections, 320 (686); new cars, 56 (155); used cars, 569 (1,511); new trucks, 42 (102); used trucks, 357 (915); vans, 8 (39); motorcycles, 20 (54); manufactured homes, 1 (10); trailers, 21 (18); travel trailers, 6 (24); ambulances, 2 (0); motor homes, 7 (16); off-road vehicles, 1 (7); and watercraft, 7 (34).

