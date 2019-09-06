Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for August.

She reported, with August 2018 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $45,319.96 ($37,008.72); legal and title deposits, $1,253,797.59 ($648,119.75); vehicle sales tax, $1,162,012.06 ($581,707.72); watercraft sales tax, $3,983.26 ($7,807.86); titles issued, 2,841 (2,403); notation of liens, 763 (502); inspections, 762 (642); new cars, 152 (111); used cars, 1,415 (1,328); new trucks, 100 (43); used trucks, 948 (676); vans, 17 (42); motorcycles, 63 (73); manufactured homes, 16 (22); trailers, 25 (15); travel trailers, 31 (28); motor homes, 15 (19); off-road vehicles, 11 (15); watercraft, 46 (29); unconventional, 1 (2).

Load comments