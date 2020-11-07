Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for October.

She reported, with October 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $38,214.70 ($36,461.58); legal and title deposits, $1,281,028.18 ($1,144,151.45); vehicle sales tax, $1,122,836.09 ($1,047,966.95); watercraft sales tax, $4,522.45 ($4,386.50); titles issued, 2,481 (2,479); notation of liens, 643 (736); and inspections, 609 (595). New cars, 169 (134); used cars, 1,200 (1,270); new trucks, 100 (87); used trucks, 837 (813); vans, 19 (25); motorcycles, 46 (58); manufactured homes, 20 (18); trailers, 8 (5); travel trailers, 17 (12); unconventional, 7 (2); motor homes, 23 (14); buses, 0 (2); off-road vehicles, 11 (10); and watercraft, 24 (27).

Load comments