Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for November.

She reported, with November 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $33,609.20 ($38,672.53); legal and title deposits, $1,010,634.69 ($1,313,655.07); vehicle sales tax, $919,699.03 ($902,648.43); watercraft sales tax, $5,198.62 ($64.13); titles issued, 2,038 (2,086); notation of liens, 543 (616); inspections, 428 (529); new cars, 116 (94); used cars, 1,050 (1,143); new trucks, 63 (58); used trucks, 685 (685); vans, 4 (13); motorcycles, 17 (25); manufactured homes, 12 (12); trailers, 28 (14); travel trailers, 8 (10); unconventional, 5 (1); motor homes, 21 (18); buses, 1 (3); off-road vehicles, 12 (6); and watercraft, 16 (4).

