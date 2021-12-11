• Defiance County

Monthly report:

Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for November.

She reported, with November 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $38,022.02 ($33,609.20); legal and title deposits, $957,452.43 ($1,010,634.69); vehicle sales tax, $926,665.59 ($919,699.03); watercraft sales tax, $3,172.50 ($5,198.62); titles issued, 2,114 (2,038); notation of liens, 500 (543); inspections, 521 (428).

Other figures include: new cars, 85 (116); used cars, 1,136 (1,050); new trucks, 75 (63); used trucks, 644 (685); vans, 40 (4); motorcycles, 37 (17); manufactured homes, 10 (12); trailers, 40 (28); travel trailers, 15 (8); unconventional, 1 (5); motor homes, 19 (21); buses, 0 (1); off-road vehicles, 4 (12); watercraft, 8 (16).

