Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for May.

She reported, with May 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $46,478.38 ($40,214.25); legal and title deposits, $1,179,239.34 ($1,137,386.53); vehicle sales tax, $1,073,196.77 ($1,009,081.42); watercraft sales tax, $4,578.22 ($9,615.17); titles issued, 2,473 (1,097); notation of liens, 643 (359); inspections, 619 (320); new cars, 127 (112); used cars, 1,215 (1,058).

New trucks, 117 (64); used trucks, 778 (577); vans, 25 (31); motorcycles, 54 (76); manufactured homes, 10 (12); trailers, 5 (6); travel trailers, 33 (19); unconventional, 12 (1); motor homes, 28 (25); buses, 2 (0); off-road vehicles, 13 (7); and watercraft, 54 (42).

