Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for May.

She reported, with May statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $40,214.25 ($41,983.86); legal and title deposits, $1,137,386.58 ($1,321,067.97); vehicle sales tax, $1,009,081.42 ($1,174,766.30); watercraft sales tax, $9,615.17 ($8,701.24); titles issued, 2,030 (2,815); notation of liens, 600 (866); inspections, 392 (694); new cars, 112 (147); used cars, 1,058 (1,376); new trucks, 64 (102); used trucks, 577 (880); vans, 31 (26); motorcycles, 76 (58); manufactured homes, 12 (15); trailers, 6 (107); travel trailers, 19 (27); buses, 0 (2); motor homes, 25 (8); off-road vehicles, 7 (8); watercraft, 42 (57); unconventional, 0 (2).

