Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for March.

She reported, with March 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $46,170.19 ($42,358.93); legal and title deposits, $1,001,577.47 ($954,895.49); vehicle sales tax, $903,103.82 ($899,140.27); watercraft sales tax, $906.24 ($1,339.86); titles issued, 1,952 (2,635); notation of liens, 589 (790); inspections, 466 (642); new cars, 102 (105); used cars, 1,049 (1,426); new trucks, 53 (57); used trucks, 629 (798); vans, 14 (28); motorcycles, 36 (24); manufactured homes, 4 (21); trailers, 8 (90); travel trailers, 14 (22); unconventional, 1 (2); motor homes, 23 (27); buses, 2 (0); off-road vehicles, 11 (9); and watercraft, 6 (26).

