Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for June.

She reported, with June 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $50,550.50 ($32,838.00); legal and title deposits, $1,627,011.79 ($1,133,340.93); vehicle sales tax, $1,546,653.87 ($981,781.93); watercraft sales tax, $10,165.25 ($7,071.97); titles issued, 3,032 (2,447); notation of liens, 892 (655); and inspections, 632 (592).

New cars, 131 (135); used cars, 1,531 (1,270); new trucks, 81 (78); used trucks, 957 (761); vans, 31 (19); motorcycles, 95 (72); manufactured homes, 21 (16); trailers, 14 (2); travel trailers, 44 (21); unconventional, 8 (2); motor homes, 38 (18); off-road vehicles, 13 (7); and watercraft, 68 (46).

