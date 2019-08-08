Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for July.

She reported, with July 2018 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $35,854.89 ($37,299.58); legal and title deposits, $1,294,832.24 ($631,378.03); sales tax collected, $1,117,211.29 ($565,131.01); watercraft sales tax collected, $3,121.79 ($6,063.78); titles issued, 2,797 (2,206); notation of liens, 778 (519); inspections, 682 (590); new cars, 120 (102); used cars, 1,448 (1,282); new trucks, 114 (56); used trucks, 877 (526); vans, 18 (34); motorcycles, 56 (69); manufactured homes, 15 (10); trailers, 12 (16); travel trailers, 46 (25); motor homes, 23 (17); off-road vehicles, 10 (13); watercraft, 57 (53); unconventional, 1 (3).

