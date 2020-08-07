Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for July.

She reported, with July 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $87,208.37 ($35,854.89); legal and title deposits, $1,622,508.04 ($1,294,832.24); vehicle sales tax, $1,407,789.25 ($1,117,211.29); watercraft sales tax, $11,328.26 ($3,121.79); titles issued, 3,080 (2,797); notation of liens, 868 (778); and inspections, 768 (682).

New cars, 133 (120); used cars, 1,466 (1,448); new trucks, 72 (114); used trucks, 1,058 (877); vans, 17 (18); motorcycles, 84 (56); manufactured homes, 18 (15); trailers, 16 (12); travel trailers, 47 (46); unconventional, 12 (1); motor homes, 43 (23); buses, 3 (0) off-road vehicles, 15 (10); and watercraft, 96 (57).

