Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for July.

She reported, with July 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $45,179.77 ($87,208.37); legal and title deposits, $1,232,261.11 ($1,622,508.04); vehicle sales tax, $1,031,025.60 ($1,407,789.25); watercraft sales tax, $10,386.98 ($11,328.26); titles issued, 2,224 (3,080); notation of liens, 584 (868); inspections, 520 (768).

Other figures included: new cars, 124 (133); used cars, 1,187 (1,466); new trucks, 76 (72); used trucks, 653 (1,058); vans, 17 (17); motorcycles, 52 (84); manufactured homes, 7 (18); trailers, 9 (16); travel trailers, 29 (47); unconventional, 6 (12); motor homes, 16 (43); buses, 0 (3); off-road vehicles, 5 (15); and watercraft, 43 (96).

