Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for January.

She reported, with January 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $46,521.32 ($30,691.20); legal and title deposits, $1,154,730.90 ($775,182.11); vehicle sales tax, $1,075,429.34 ($674,031.04); watercraft sales tax, $101.47 ($144.50); titles issued, 2,438 (1,836); notation of liens, 679 (541); inspections, 565 (385); new cars, 135 (106); used cars, 1,350 (1,068); new trucks, 112 (54); used trucks, 732 (495); vans, 28 (36); motorcycles, 24 (24); manufactured homes, 17 (16); trailers, 9 (7); travel trailers, 5 (6); unconventional, 1 (1); motor homes, 10 (6); buses, 1 (0); off-road vehicles, 4 (9); and watercraft, 10 (8).

