Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for February.

She reported, with February 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $38,922.59 ($32,863.93); legal and title deposits, $1,009,346.92 ($692,729.66); vehicle sales tax, $888,121.45 ($561,606.89); watercraft sales tax, $1,302.75 ($80.18); titles issued, 2,114 (2,027); notation of liens, 584 (566); inspections, 540 (565); new cars, 94 (73); used cars, 1,111 (623); new trucks, 62 (64); used trucks, 721 (623); vans, 10 (28); motorcycles, 17 (24); manufactured homes, 18 (11); trailers, 20 (19); travel trailers, 13 (13); unconventional, 2 (0); motor homes, 27 (14); buses, 0 (1); off-road vehicles, 10 (9); and watercraft, 9 (6).

Load comments