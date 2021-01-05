Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for December.

She reported, with December 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $36,650.55 ($41,651.97); legal and title deposits, $1,151,532.15 ($1,092,701.64); vehicle sales tax, $1,058,031.68 ($902,648.43); watercraft sales tax, $6,499.24 ($1,972.52); titles issued, 2,252 (2,467); notation of liens, 630 (686); inspections, 510 (721); new cars, 111 (117); used cars, 1,221 (1,364); new trucks, 82 (71); used trucks, 692 (790); vans, 21 (16); motorcycles, 22 (23); manufactured homes, 17 (13); trailers, 40 (26); travel trailers, 6 (6); unconventional, 6 (2); motor homes, 9 (14); buses, 0 (6); off-road vehicles, 12 (6); and watercraft, 13 (13).

