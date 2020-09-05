Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for August.

She reported, with August 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $46,514.87 ($45,319.96); legal and title deposits, $1,290,387.23 ($1,253,797.59); vehicle sales tax, $1,126,862.36 ($1,162,012.06); watercraft sales tax, $17,433.47 ($3,983.36); titles issued, 2,789 (2,841); notation of liens, 737 (763); and inspections, 724 (762).

New cars, 117 (152); used cars, 1,344 (1,415); new trucks, 63 (100); used trucks, 947 (948); vans, 19 (17); motorcycles, 76 (63); manufactured homes, 13 (16); trailers, 33 (25); travel trailers, 54 (31); unconventional, 9 (1); motor homes, 23 (15); buses, 3 (1) off-road vehicles, 23 (11); and watercraft, 65 (46).

