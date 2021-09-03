Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for August.

She reported, with August 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $43,329.32 ($46,514.87); legal and title deposits, $1,080,734.71 ($1,290,387.23); vehicle sales tax, $1,068,081.69 ($1,126,862.36); watercraft sales tax, $4,225.18 ($17,433.47); titles issued, 2,659 (2,789); notation of liens, 741 (737); inspections, 543 (724).

Other figures include: new cars, 106 (117); used cars, 1,344 (1,466); new trucks, 106 (63); used trucks, 736 (947); vans, 41 (19); motorcycles, 73 (76); manufactured homes, 21 (13); trailers, 142 (33); travel trailers, 34 (54); unconventional, 6 (9); motor homes, 16 (23); buses, 0 (3); off-road vehicles, 12 (23); and watercraft, 45 (65).

