Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for October.

She reported, with October 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $41,972.23 ($38,214.70); legal and title deposits, $1,257,937.74 ($1,281,028.18); vehicle sales tax, $1,137,656.84 ($1,122,836.09); watercraft sales tax, $2,006.40 ($4,522.45); titles issued, 2,379 (2,481); notation of liens, 569 (643); inspections, 544 (609).

Other figures include: new cars, 121 (169); used cars, 1,272 (1,200); new trucks, 69 (100); used trucks, 734 (837); vans, 54 (19); motorcycles, 23 (46); manufactured homes, 9 (20); trailers, 12 (8); travel trailers, 17 (17); unconventional, 6 (7); motor homes, 28 (23); off-road vehicles, 6 (11); watercraft, 26 (24); ambulances, 2 (0).

