* Defiance County

Clerk's report:

Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for April.

She reported, with April 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $48,625.67 ($21,898.26); legal and title deposits, $1,355,750.61 ($546,475.77); vehicle sales tax, $1,173,178.91 ($546,313.94); watercraft sales tax, $9,691.58 ($517.38); titles issued, 2,729 (1,097); notation of liens, 669 (359); inspections, 688 (320); new cars, 177 (56); used cars, 1,404 (569); new trucks, 82 (42); used trucks, 791 (357); vans, 25 (8); motorcycles, 62 (20); manufactured homes, 21 (1); trailers, 20 (21); travel trailers, 30 (6); unconventional, 8 (0); motor homes, 39 (7); buses, 2 (0); off-road vehicles, 15 (1); and watercraft, 53 (7); ambulances, 0 (2).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments