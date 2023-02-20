Cledus T. Judd (left), known for his country musician parodies, poses with former Paulding County resident Pete Schlegel who has had a number of country music successes himself. Judd will appear in a video made for one of Schlegel's songs.
A former Paulding County resident who's had a number of successful country music songs has a new video for a song he wrote with a friend some years ago.
Called "Glasses," the song parodies the usually inevitable change in eyesight that comes with age. As such, the video includes an appearance from Cledus T. Judd, a country musician noted for musical parodies.
According to the online reference source Wikipedia, Judd's real name is Jame Barry Poole and "he has been called the 'the Weird Al' Yankovic of country music." Yankovic has parodied numerous pop and rock music hits in the past several decades.
Judd has 11 studio albums, Wikipedia noted.
Besides Judd, also making appearances on the video are his wife, Kathy, and his sons Cody and Alex.
The video will be posted on peteschlegel.com on March 1 and premiere on CMT on March 3, according to Schlegel, while the single will come out on March 1.
Schlegel's song "Glasses" came out in 2017, but has only recently been promoted, he explained. He said the song will go with four others on an album.
He told The Crescent-News that "Glasses" was a song he wrote with a friend.
Schlegel's tour dates for 2023 are posted on peteschlegel.com/tour. They include stops in Ottoville on April 29 and Paulding on June 11.
