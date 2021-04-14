This year's "Cleanup the Parks Day" in Defiance was not only bolstered by favorable weather, but also by a large number of volunteers.
A recap of Saturday's annual park preparation event was given at city council's meeting Tuesday night, one of several topics receiving airtime. Perhaps the biggest, however, was council's rejection of an ordinance — at least for now — that would have expanded the city's downtown refreshment area (see related story).
A resolution supporting a collaborative water quality monitoring effort with Defiance College and county schools also was approved and took action to welcome back visitors to public sessions (see related story).
Some 371 volunteers turned out for Saturday morning's "Cleanup Your Parks Day," according to Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast. The event took place in all city parks as well as the fortgrounds and reservoir area.
The turnout was 84 more than the last time the annual cleanup was held (2019), said Mast. (The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation.)
Mast added that 74 bags of trash were collected along with 40 bags of leaves and nine piles of sticks.
Noting the "very successful day," Mast added that "it was just nice to see everyone come out" while Mayor Mike McCann said "great work was accomplished." Too, McCann credited Defiance's citizens for helping make the parks cleaner even as use has risen during the coronavirus situation.
Equally pleased about the day was the city's director of service Rob Cereghin.
He told The Crescent-News during an interview Tuesday night that the parks "definitely, definitely needed it because we did not have it last year with the COVID. I drove around — the public really did a great job this year. The parks really, really look nice, they really do.
"They did a great job," he added. "It wouldn't have got done if the public wouldn't have kicked in. Great job for Defiance."
Not only community volunteers, but also Defiance High School students — again under the direction of Athletic Director Jerry Buti — played a big part in the Saturday morning cleanup.
"Jerry Buti did another nice job getting all the kids out there," said Cereghin. "He does a great job."
Participants were treated to lunch at Diehl Park, featuring hotdogs, hamburgers and bratwurst.
"We had a very, very long line," Cereghin explained, saying the lunch is held to "show gratitude for what they had done for their two hours they put in."
Free T-shirts also were distributed to participants.
Unfortunately, not all is well with the city parks as McCann told council about a concern he mentioned at a recent meeting — the need for pet owners to clean up after their dogs in public spaces.
Specifically, he displayed a picture of an example of this problem on the city's reservoir property boardwalk.
McCann noted that some years ago this problem resulted in a pet ban at Riverside Cemetery. He said the city hopes it will not have to take the same action in city parks.
"These problems can't persist," McCann said. "Pet owners have to act a little more responsibly."
