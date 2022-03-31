Defiance’s parks and recreation department is hosting the 26th annual “Clean Up Your Parks Day” on April 9.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in all Defiance park spaces, including Bronson, Kingsbury, Riverside, Holgate Avenue, Veterans Memorial (Latty’s Grove), Eastside, Diehl and Pontiac parks as well as the city reservoir property and the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library.
According to the city’s parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin, his department will make available rakes, rubber gloves, trash bags, some leave blowers, and scoop shovels among other items and tools for cleaning up the parks. Public participants may bring their own equipment as well.
Downed tree limbs, litter and leaves are some of the things that need to be cleaned up in the parks. The public is also encouraged to dress for the weather.
The lunch to be served will at Diehl Park will feature hamburgers, bratwurst, cookies, chips, water and pop among other food items. The lunch and T-shirts are a thank you to the community for coming out and helping clean up the parks, according to Cereghin.
“It’s the kickoff for our parks, it starts our year,” he said.
Cereghin noted that in past years more then 300 community members have shown up to help clean the parks.
“We should have a lot of people, and that’s what I’m hoping for,” he added. “... knowing the community chips in ... it’s great. I’m excited to get ready to go.”
Following the event the city will serve a free lunch to participants and provide T-shirts to volunteers — while supplies last — at 11:30 a.m. at Diehl Park.
