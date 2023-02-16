During its meeting Wednesday afternoon, Defiance’s city parks board heard about preparations for this year’s “Clean Up Your Parks Day” scheduled in April.
The 27th annual event is set for April 8 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
As before, volunteers are asked to bring their rakes, gloves and appropriate equipment to a city park space of their choosing. This could include all the regular parks, such as Bronson, Kingsbury and Diehl, for example, as well as the reservoir property and the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library on Fort Street.
Leaves, limbs, trash and other debris will be removed at each place.
Lunch will be provided at no charge for volunteers at Diehl Park while free T-shirts commemorating the event will be given away as well.
Defiance High School students are expected to play a big role again in the cleanup as they have in past years, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Cereghin informed The Crescent-News during an interview Tuesday.
Moving to the city’s upcoming plans, Cereghin touched on upgrades at Kingsbury Park.
Grant funds will allow the city to make a variety of upgrades there, beginning as early as next month, according to Cereghin.
The improvements will include new playground equipment, new sidewalks, painting of the shelterhouses and bathhouse, new concrete floors for the shelterhouses as well as new grills and trash receptacles. New lighting also is planned for Kingsbury’s pickleball and basketball courts.
Alongside the pool, noted Cereghin, will be new tables, lounge chairs, planters and trash receptacles.
The park’s new playground equipment will be bordered with a fence due to the proximity of two streets, Cereghin indicated.
The old playground equipment is being sold on govdeals.com, he said.
Final seeding at Kingsbury will wait until fall — after the upgrades are completed.
“I can’t wait before it’s done to see it,” said Cereghin.
Also discussed was the possibility of adding defibrillators to city parks.
Board member Mike Adams made this suggestion in light of the experience of Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin who collapsed during a game last month due to a heart condition. (He is recovering.)
No one objected to the idea, but Cereghin noted that security would be a big consideration. He suggested locking the devices in storage facilities in the parks if defbrillators are purchased.
Adams said the cheapest units cost $2,500.
Cereghin also provided the following updates for city parks:
• Bronson: New trees, such as white oak, burr oak, zelkova, lilac, linden and maples, were planted last year along the new multi-use path connecting the parking lot with the splash pad. The path will include 17 stations where kids can read various stories provided by Defiance Public Library, according to Cereghin.
• Eastside Park: Oak, maples, elms and lilacs have been planted. The trees there and at Bronson were made possible with a $10,000 Lake Erie Urban Waters Federal Partnership grant while the city provided a $10,000 match.
• Riverside Park: A double slide will be installed this year while officials will continue to keep an eye on the grass in the soccer fields that were rebuilt in recent years. Adams, who is affiliated with the Defiance Soccer Association, said 135 kids are signed up for this spring’s youth program. He suggested holding practices at various park spaces.
• Veterans Memorial Park: New lighting for the park’s sign will be installed along with new trash cans atop concrete slabs installed by city workers.
• Kids Creation: A new spiral slide was installed in this venue located at the back of Diehl Park while a new play tube was installed as well.
• Palmer Park: Located on city-owned land next to Defiance High School, this park received a new tunnel structure last week.
