Kids Creation slide

In this photo taken Wednesday, Evelyn White and Theodore White use the new tube slide that was installed at Kids Creation in Defiance’s Diehl Park. The slide is part of general upgrades recently at many city parks.

 Cassandra White/ C-N Photo

During its meeting Wednesday afternoon, Defiance’s city parks board heard about preparations for this year’s “Clean Up Your Parks Day” scheduled in April.


Tags

Load comments