• Defiance County
Classes forming:
The Defiance Dream Center, 1935 E. Second St., is currently recruiting young adults for its fall Young Adult Automotive Class that begins Sept. 14, and its Young Adult Construction Class that begins Sept. 16. Anyone between the ages of 18-35 is eligible. Attendees will receive college credit and industry recognized credentialing in 10 weeks. For more information, call 567-245-1259.
