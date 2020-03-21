Elections officials are stressing that all votes for the March 17 primary will counted, but some things are on hold until matters are clarified at the state level.
The Ohio primary scheduled last Tuesday was postponed tentatively until June 2 by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, even after a court ruling that appeared to keep voting on schedule that day. The controversy has prompted a meeting of the Ohio General Assembly Tuesday and Wednesday to sort things out.
“I don’t know yet what specifically we’re going to talk about, but I believe we’re going to talk about the election and passing legislation dealing with the election,” said Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance on Friday afternoon. “Some of the questions we have to get resolved are, ‘Is there going to be a new registration deadline? ... is there going to be another date?”
Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon said the “law is clear” that only the General Assembly has the ability to change the election date. Too, he noted that there is an argument “to be made on both sides” whether the governor or state health director “is able to close the polls,” but that already has happened.
Absentee voting has been extended with the postponement of Tuesday’s voting, with a date of May 27 provided by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. But this could change, according to one election official.
“They’re working out a lot of details that nobody really understands,” said Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. “It’s a whole new situation that no one’s ever dealt with.”
Voters can request an absentee ballot application from their respective board of elections, but no absentee ballots will be sent to them until the situation becomes clearer. The application can be requested by email, regular mail or by phone.
“The application is what they (voters) must do to receive an absentee ballot,” explained Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer. “It’s always been that way. A lot of voters don’t understand the process. The address has to match. We have to make sure the signature matches to identify them.”
Because this is a primary election, voters must indicate their political party when applying for a ballot, she added.
“I cannot stress the importance of indicating which political party ballot a voter wishes to receive — Democrat, Republican or Libertarian,” Detmer stated. “... An application that does not provide that information is an invalid application and could delay their ballot being issued.”
Wichman noted that, regardless of what is decided in Columbus, all votes that have been cast will be counted.
“We do want to assure everyone that the votes that have been cast have been counted,” she said. “Those people won’t revote.”
County boards of election have been given the authority to set their operating hours and determine whether they will remain open to the public during the coronavirus remediation period.
Defiance and Henry counties, for example, have closed their offices to the public, and have more restricted hours for their employees. Otherwise, employees will work from home.
As of Friday afternoon, Paulding County chose to keep its office open (8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday).
One office worker there said a sign on the door asks those who have a fever not to enter. Hand sanitizer also is provided.
