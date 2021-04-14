* Defiance County
Civil service meeting:
Defiance's civil service commission is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the city service building's front conference room, 631 Perry St.
Agenda items include an equipment operator II-electrical job description and police department lateral transfer.
