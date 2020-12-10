Defiance’s seven-member shade tree commission is gearing up for another year presiding over the city’s Tree City USA designation.
The commission’s function is advisory in nature, and plays a role in helping the city manage its trees on public land. But it’s also tied into the city’s Tree City USA status, which is granted through the Arbor Day Foundation in conjunction with public agencies like the U.S. Forest Service.
The city is in its 24th year of Tree City USA designation, according to the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin.
Tree City status requires a public board or agency, such as the city’s shade tree commission, which has seven members: Roger Herrett, Ivan Dale, Mark Newman, Patrick Bohn, Adam McDowell, Ann Melton and Jason Freiberg.
They meet once every couple months at 3 p.m. on selected Wednesdays, Cereghin noted. Six sessions are required each year, he said.
“They don’t have to sign off on anything, but they recommend,” explained Cereghin, who presides over shade tree commission meetings. “They can tell me what their opinion is, and their opinion means a lot. We have some very educated shade tree commission members. They do a nice job.”
Cereghin and the commission are actively involved in a couple annual tasks — removing and trimming trees on public right-of-way. and replacing ones that have died.
This year, for example, city workers planted 28 trees, according to Cereghin, to replace smaller ones that didn’t make it. The varieties included maples, burr oak, lilac and tulip trees, he said.
“I don’t just like to plant one (species),” said Cereghin. “If you ever get a bug like the ash borer, it will wipe you out. That’s why we plant all variety of trees.”
Caring for trees on public land is not a small endeavor or cost.
Cereghin said the city usually bids out two contracts per year — one in the spring and one in the fall — to trim older trees and remove those that are dead or dying. This could be in public right-of-way along city streets (the area between the sidewalk and the curb), Riverside Cemetery, city parks or other public areas.
These contracts consume about $60,000 each year, while another $8,000 might be spent on small trees for planting that are obtained from a local nursery (John DeMuth).
Cereghin said he assesses trees at certain points of the year to determine which trees will be replaced in the fall when the city’s tree plantings have been taking place.
“Since I’ve been here for 13 years, I have always planted trees,” he said. “... I think that’s what you want to do — you want to plant trees. If you remove trees because of damage, I think you want to keep that (plantings) going.”
These topics and more are generally explored at shade tree commission meetings, he indicated. One topic is the city’s continued effort to save more than a dozen ash trees.
As Cereghin mentioned, this species was devastated in past years throughout the Midwest by the emerald ash borer. But the city has been attempting to save 13 ash trees on public land — some of them at Kingsbury Park — with regular injections to protect them.
