Construction of Defiance's latest traffic roundabout is well underway and remains on schedule to open this fall, but final completion may be a few months off.
That was the news delivered by Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow during city council's meeting Tuesday night. Council also discussed replacing a narrow South Clinton Street sidewalk (see related story) and received an update on the city's water treatment plant upgrade (see related story).
Sprow noted progress by contractor Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, in constructing a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues — the third one in the city. She reported that the contractor has until the end of October to finish the project.
While Nagel is "tracking on schedule," temporary lighting will have to be installed when the roundabout opens as a delay in the delivery of permanent light poles is expected, according to Sprow. The temporary setup may be needed for 2-3 months, she indicated.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked about the roundabout's "center decor," a reference to a presentation previously made by Defiance High School students for constructing improvements that welcome visitors to Defiance. McCann said these proposals were made for the middle of the roundabout at Jefferson and Palmer avenues, and may be part of the 2022 budget process.
"We chose not to do Ottawa because we don't think we can really put anything in the middle other than the required signs," said McCann. "But you'll hear more about Palmer and Jefferson come budget time."
Speaking of street-related work, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing application for a $275,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant for improvement of Ginter Road, between Jefferson Avenue and Carter Road.
According to City Law Director Sean O'Donnell, the project would be undertaken with Defiance Township as the street is divided between the city and the township. Sprow told council that township trustees have passed a resolution supporting the project.
She said the estimated project cost is $550,000 with the amount not covered by the grant ($275,000) split between the city and township.
If the project comes to fruition, the street would be rebuilt through a cement stabilization process in which its base is churned up and reconstituted, according to Sprow. This would be followed with paving.
As part of the proposal, a multi-use path would be built along the road, noted Sprow, with the project not occurring until 2023.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt called the rebuild "much needed," adding that "I look forward to supporting it."
Earlier, he thanked Sprow and the city for fixing some "bad holes" on Ginter Road (as a temporary measure).
In other business Tuesday, council:
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of property at 631 Riverside Ave. with state and federal emergency management funds. The cost is $52,000. The goal is to eliminate residences in the river floodplain.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of property at 731 Riverside Ave. with state and federal emergency management funds. The cost is $105,000, and is higher than the above property because it contains two additional parcels by the Auglaize River, according to O'Donnell.
• approved an annual resolution accepting the amounts and rates determined by the county's budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies. This concerns tax collection rates for existing levies approved by voters.
• approved a motion scheduling a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the city service building to receive a presentation from consultant Jason Hammon on potential uses for the former 1918 school building at 629 Arabella St.
• learned from Leonard that the city spent $16,517 to purchase equipment for the proposed Bronson Park path.
• was informed by McCann that police and fire reminded motorists to slow down for the reopening of school. He complimented safety service personnel on their efforts.
• met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property and application for economic development assistance.
