To be sure, 2020 could have been a lot worse for Defiance City Hall’s financial fortunes due to the coronavirus situation. But in fact things turned out quite well, even with a drop in income tax receipts.
The city’s 1.8% tax — levied on those who live and work in Defiance — collected $10,511,862 in 2020 (with some minor changes still possible) — representing a 3.5% decrease from the 2019 amount collected ($10,898,694), according to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner. But this was considerably less than the 10% drop that city officials had predicted in the spring when the impact of the government’s response to the coronavirus was being discussed and assessed.
“We were maybe looking at being 10% down, so we end the year at 3.5% which is much better than expected,” said Lehner, who indicated that many other communities are seeing similar things.
The decrease in income tax revenues is easy enough to explain.
When Lehner and officials were talking about a 10% decrease last spring, future employment levels were an unknown as the state had gone into a bit of a lockdown. This harmed many businesses and reduced employment levels, but the economy was later opened back up to some extent, resulting in an increase in employment.
But the bigger factor in the city’s continued economic health is the federal CARES Act money handed down to local governments through the state. Governments tried to find ways to spend the money to comply with program guidelines, deciding ultimately to expend some of it on qualifying labor costs.
As such, Defiance City Hall applied $772,000 of its coronavirus money — totaling approximately $940,000 — toward the wages of fire department personnel, according to Lehner. This qualified because first responders are in the frontlines of the coronavirus situation due to potential exposure on any given rescue call.
“The money we’ve taken in (from the CARES Act) offset what we lost,” said Lehner.
And with a large reimbursement provided to communities in 2020 by the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, “honestly, we’ve come out ahead,” he added.
Therefore, the city saw its general fund balance rise from about $3.1 million on Jan. 1, 2020, to approximately $3.3 million today.
Numbers like these are one reason Defiance City Council approved separate new three-year contracts Tuesday night with the city’s police and fire unions. Each have annual wage increases built in.
Non-union employees also were granted a wage increase for 2021.
“... going back to March and April we were suggesting having zeros across the board and no one would get increases,” explained Lehner.
Still, the future retains some uncertainty for the city’s financial outlook, at least until the economy is fully opened back up.
Lehner said he is still “leery” because “we’ve been buoyed by one-time money. ... You hope we do come out of this partial shutdown in 2021.”
As for the impact of future policies in the nation’s capital — such as appropriating additional relief funds — he said: “Who knows what’s going to happen in Washington now. I would argue that local governments in general across the board don’t need any more free money.”
