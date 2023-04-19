Defiance's former finance director who left to take a position with Defiance College only months ago has decided to return to public finance with a local city.
John Lehner was selected as the City of Bryan's clerk/treasurer — the equivalent of finance director — during a special meeting Tuesday in Bryan.
Lehner, 59, had been the City of Defiance's finance director for 13 years before stepping down on Dec. 31 and taking a position at Defiance College as vice president for finance and administration. But after taking a job that he had wanted to try for some time, he decided the post wasn't quite what he wanted.
"We knew we were getting into something completely new," he said. "It's not exactly what I expected."
The position in Bryan represents a return to much more familiar ground for Lehner.
As the town's clerk/treasurer, he will oversee public finances again, just as he did as Defiance's finance director. However, he said he also will be taking minutes for the city council and board of public affairs meetings as part of his job description.
According to Lehner, Bryan does not have a residency requirement for its clerk/treasurer, so he plans to stay in Defiance where he and his wife, Michelle, own a home.
"My wife and I have made a home in northwest Ohio and we're happy in Defiance," he said. "Bryan is just another quality small town in this part of the state and I'm very happy to have the opportunity to go work for them."
Lehner's last day with Defiance College will be April 28, and his first day as Bryan's clerk/treasurer will be May 1.
