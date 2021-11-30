As Defiance City Council prepares to approve a new city budget for 2022, municipal finances are described by one official as the best ever, starting with a record-setting amount of income tax revenue this year.
By year’s end, the city’s 1.8% income is expected to general $12 million in 2021, or about 14% more than in 2020. The closest to that total came in 2019 when the income tax take was just shy of $10.9 million.
This has left the city with a general fund balance that’s expected to reach $5.4 million on Dec. 31.
“The city is in — for a myriad of reasons — the best fiscal shape it’s ever been in,” said Finance Director John Lehner during an interview Monday.
The good financial fortune has been augmented by approximately $1.8 million the city’s general fund has received from either federal coronavirus relief money or a sizeable refund from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. But that figure has “padded” the city’s pocketbook, according to Lehner, it hasn’t made the difference between good and bad financial times.
“It just padded our fund balance,” he explained. “We haven’t done a lot of additional things with that money.”
The exception was $250,000 or so spent to upgrade computer networking capabilities, he indicated.
Despite the rosy figures, the record-setting income tax receipts aren’t expected to be topped in 2022. Such revenue can be difficult to predict with certainty, however, Lehner noted that one reason the income tax soared this year was an unprecedented rise in corporate income taxes.
Those were up 70% this year, and make up roughly 20-25% of income tax receipts. The remaining share — and more crucial source year over year for the city — is employee withholding taxes.
These have risen about 3% in 2021, and are expected to hold steady or grow a little in 2022, according to Lehner’s projections. But this may not be enough to offset what is expected to be a less productive year for corporate receipts.
“The corporate tax that companies pay on their own was up so much this year, and that just would not be likely to repeat,” he said, adding that the corporate figure “tends to go up and down, so it’s just kind of a seesaw.”
Lehner is predicting a slight decrease in income tax revenues in 2022, but uncertainties remain.
For example, a new company slated to locate in the Harmon Business Park (A Packaging Group) plans to hire 130 workers for its new plant. Other economic development prospects are on the horizon as well, but Lehner said “I haven’t really figured any other growth.”
City council is expected to give a first reading to an ordinance approving the 2022 budget at its next meeting on Dec. 7.
Notwithstanding the city’s solid finances, the budget makes no overall provision for additional employees.
City officials declined to fill all of the six positions created in 2019 in the fire department when a grant was received to help man two stations while the Clinton Street bridge was closed for replacement, providing nine firefighters per shift (or 27 total). The grant has since expired, and three of those spots will be retained, noted Lehner.
This leaves the city with eight firefighters per shift, an increase from seven per shift just before the bridge closed. Fire Chief Bill Wilkins had made the case for retaining nine per shift during a council budget session earlier this month.
