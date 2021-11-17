The 2022 capital improvements budget that Defiance City Council is considering is heavy on street-related work.
The $4.3 million capital spending plan is part of an overall $52.2 million budget that council discussed during a special 2 1/2-hour meeting Tuesday afternoon and early evening (see related story).
But there's also money in there for a considerable upgrade to Kingsbury Park and a new sidewalk on South Clinton Street (see below).
The largest project is the proposed extension of Commerce Drive, between Carpenter Road near the Johns Manville plant to the railroad track to the east. This road will extend into the Harmon Business Park, which is under construction.
The estimated cost is $3,525,000 with the capital improvements budget providing $1,782,570 — all from grants, according to the budget — and American Rescue Plan Act funds covering the balance.
Another $500,000 is set aside for general street resurfacing along with $400,000 for waterline installation and the repaving of West High Street.
The 2022 capital budget also reserves $300,000 to design a drainage and street improvement project on Darbyshire Drive. The project won't occur until 2023, but the engineering should be completed next year.
Another large capital expenditure planned in 2022 is the construction of new sidewalks on South Clinton Street, between Bassard Drive and Power Dam Road. The estimated cost is $230,000.
Not in next year's proposed capital budget is design work for the construction of Gateway Park on Clinton Street, just south of the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River.
Originally, Mayor Mike McCann's administration wanted to design this park — to be located where buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street were taken down earlier this year — with funds reserved in the 2022 budget. But the $625,000 needed for this purpose was not funded.
During an interview Monday, McCann said delays in completing a retaining wall in the one remaining building in the block (River's Edge Bar and Grille) are the reason. The wall isn't expected to be finished until the spring, he indicated, with the state still not having approved related plans.
Other proposed 2022 capital projects:
• Kingsbury Park improvements, $280,520. New signage, playground equipment, sidewalks, benches, shelterhouse improvements, grills, picnic tables, concrete pads, restroom repairs, river swings, a basketball court restoration, court lighting and security cameras are planned.
• principal and interest on municipal court construction bonds, $186,450.
• comprehensive plan, $150,000. Although the city formulated a strategic plan a few years ago, the administration would like to compose a comprehensive plan concerning such things as housing, economic development and zoning.
• contingency, $75,000.
• street crack sealing, $60,000.
• sidewalk repairs/tree damage, $50,000.
• two police cruisers, $50,000.
• lease on MT trackless vehicle for snow and leaf removal, $45,184.
• principal and interest on EMS squad, $44,431.
• income tax refunds, $40,000.
• installment on self-contained breathing apparatus for the fire department, $28,734.
• pedestrian bridge renderings, $25,000.
• security lighting at Eastside Park and park sign lighting, $23,000.
• storm drainage program, $20,000.
• leases on SUVs for fire chief and assistant fire chief, $18,615.
• unmarked police detective vehicles, $16,678.
• reservoir stone trail, $15,000. This concerns the stone path used by walkers around the top of the city reservoir on Canal Road.
• alley repair program, $15,000.
• city building improvements, $6,700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.